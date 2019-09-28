Fire destroys St. Joseph home Saturday evening

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph house was destroyed after catching on fire Saturday evening.

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a home engulfed in flames on the 6600 block of Brown Street just before 7:30 p.m. It's unclear whether the house was vacant or not.

Officials said no one was in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. The cause is unknown at this time.