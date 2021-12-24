SJFD responded to suspicious fire Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire at a South end home Wednesday morning is believed to be the work of an arsonist.

Fire crews responded to the home just before 7 a.m. They found the east side and north sided of the home suffered the most damage.

A fire inspector on scene said it was clear some sort of accelerant was used to start the fire in two seperate locations.

"On the exterior front door in the east front corner of the house, something was applied to it." Steve Henrichson SJFD fire inspector said. "Whether it was gas, diesel, whatever, it's obviously a set fire."

In addition, the home did not have utility service. No one was hurt in the fire, the inspector tells us the department will hand over the investigation to detectives.