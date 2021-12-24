Clear
SJFD responded to suspicious fire Wednesday

A fire inspector on scene said he believed the fire was intentionally set, the house did not have electricity service.

Posted: Dec 24, 2021 9:12 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire at a South end home Wednesday morning is believed to be the work of an arsonist. 

Fire crews responded to the home just before 7 a.m. They found the east side and north sided of the home suffered the most damage.

A fire inspector on scene said it was clear some sort of accelerant was used to start the fire in two seperate locations.

"On the exterior front door in the east front corner of the house, something was applied to it." Steve Henrichson SJFD fire inspector said.  "Whether it was gas, diesel, whatever, it's obviously a set fire."

In addition, the home did not have utility service.  No one was hurt in the fire, the inspector tells us the department will hand over the investigation to detectives.

Temperatures made it in the record books today! We hit a high of 69 this afternoon. The previous high was 62. Clouds will continue to push into the area overnight bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds will start to clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s tomorrow as sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay on the mild side to start next week with highs in the 50s. A stronger cold front will move through Tuesday bringing us our next chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures for the last few days of 2021.
