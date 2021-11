(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An early morning fire destroyed a vacant historic apartment building just south of downtown Sunday.

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the 600 block of S 10th St. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The fire inspector said soon afterward, the roof caved in and parts of the building collapsed, no one was inside at the time of the 2 alarm fire.

The inspector also said as many as seven city fire trucks responded, no word on what caused the blaze.