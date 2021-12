(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph fire crews responded to a fire involving a recreational vehicle Monday night in the south end.

Crews responded to the RV in the 6800 block of Marie St. around 10 pm to find the RV fully engulfed in flames.

The fire inspector on the scene said at least one person lived in the RV, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.