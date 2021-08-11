SJFD responds to fire at bio-diesel plant

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A fire at a bio-diesel plant kept St. Joseph firefighters busy Wednesday evening.

Crews responded to the scene at the Seaboard Energy plant at about 6:00 p.m. to find a towering structure engulfed in flames.

A fire inspector there told us something inside the structure overheated, and likely ignited some residual fuel inside.

This wasn't a typical fire for crews to fight, the inspector said the oil-based fire meant they had to take a different approach.

"It's like have a big grease fire in your kitchen you don't put water on it." Mindy Andrasevits, fire inspector said. "We had to resort to foam and then water to cool the actual tank itself, but foam to actually try to fight the flames."

There were no injuries.