SJFD responds to southside fire Tuesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four people escaped from a trailer home just off Ingersoll Rd. on the south end early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home around 7 a.m. They said the east side of the structure was fully engulfed upon arrival.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after they went back inside the burning home after escaping. The fire inspector urged people to stay safe in the event of a home fire.

"Never go back into a home if its on fire," Steve Henrichson SJFD fire inspetor said. "Once it's over we'll let you know that the fire's out, but other than that you never want to go back in."

At last check, the those displaced were waiting to get in contact with the American Red Cross.