SJFD responds to southside fire Tuesday morning

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Four people were able to escaped the home.

Posted: Dec 24, 2021 8:49 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Four people escaped from a trailer home just off Ingersoll Rd. on the south end early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the home around 7 a.m. They said the east side of the structure was fully engulfed upon arrival.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation after they went back inside the burning home after escaping. The fire inspector urged people to stay safe in the event of a home fire. 

"Never go back into a home if its on fire," Steve Henrichson SJFD fire inspetor said.  "Once it's over we'll let you know that the fire's out, but other than that you never want to go back in."

At last check, the those displaced were waiting to get in contact with the American Red Cross.

Temperatures made it in the record books today! We hit a high of 69 this afternoon. The previous high was 62. Clouds will continue to push into the area overnight bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds will start to clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s tomorrow as sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay on the mild side to start next week with highs in the 50s. A stronger cold front will move through Tuesday bringing us our next chance for rain and some much cooler temperatures for the last few days of 2021.
