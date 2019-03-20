SJFD responds to vacant house fire Wednesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the SJFD, firefighters were called out to a vacant house at 3725 Terrace Avenue around 7 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the front door broken around the handle and large amounts of smoke coming from multiple openings in the house.

According to officials, the house is most likely a total loss.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the first 15-20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.