SJFD responds to vacant house fire Wednesday morning

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Wednesday morning.

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 9:35 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire Wednesday morning.

According to the SJFD, firefighters were called out to a vacant house at 3725 Terrace Avenue around 7 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the front door broken around the handle and large amounts of smoke coming from multiple openings in the house.

According to officials, the house is most likely a total loss.

Crews were able to contain the fire in the first 15-20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Flood Warnings remain in effect until further notice for areas along the Missouri River with crests coming in between Thursday into Friday. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday afternoon as skies begin to clear after Tuesday's rain. We finally also begin Spring at 4:58 pm Wednesday.
