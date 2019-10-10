Clear

SJFD shares tips on how to stay safe as many warm their homes

As many fire up their furnaces and space heaters for the first time this week, the St. Joseph Fire Department shares tips on how to stay safe during Fire Prevention Month.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department is taking full advantage of this month reminding people that now is time to make sure their homes are ready to keep warm in the winter.

"Now that it's starting to get cold, people are starting to think about heating up their spaces." Mindy Andrasevitz, Fire Inspector SJFD said.  

Andrasevitz said as homeowners should test their furnaces now before it gets bitter cold, and if they give off a distinct smell the first time they're turned on, she said not to panic.

"That’s just dust that’s kind of settled and collected in ductwork," Andrasevitz said. "It usually burns away pretty quickly."

Space heaters are another concern for the fire department, they stress proper use.

"Nothing should be within 3ft of your space heater," Andrasevitz said.

Should the worst happen, the department said they want people to focus on how to best to save themselves.

"The motto for this year’s fire prevention week is not every hero wears a cape, plan your escape,"

they stress the importance of not just having a plan, but also a safe place to meet.

Wherever the location, the fire department said their goal is making sure everyone makes it out alive.

SJFD will be talking with students during Fire Prevention Week. 

