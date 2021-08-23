SJHD offers safety tips going back to school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph schools are back in the classroom. This year, masks being required once again by the school district as Covid-19 continues to spread throughout the country.

The St. Joseph Health Department backing up the district's decision as they continue to push CDC guidelines throughout the community.

"Nothing has changed," said Connie Werner of the St. Joseph Health Department. "Our recommendations will always be to wear a mask if you are of the correct age and are able to socially distance. Make sure you wash your hands, trying to stay in the same group of friends. Limiting large groups in a very tight area as best you can. All those stay the same, it's just that now you're in a school setting."

The school district made a decision on August 9 to mandate masks at the start of the school year. All students, teachers, staff and visitors are required to wear them indoors until further notices as the Delta-variant continues to make an impact, especially among younger, non-vaccinated students.

"We had enough of a population of people who weren't vaccinated, right? And kids under 12 can't be vaccinated. And so Delta was able to take hold and run a muck," said Dr. Angela Myers of Children's Mercy Hospital who is seeing delta cases rise amongst kids and teens in Kansas City.

In Missouri, more than 175,000 people between the ages of 12 and 17 have received the first dose of the vaccine. St. Joseph teens are participating as well.

"It's not a large number," said Werner. "But we had a large turnout when it first opened up to the 12 to 16 year old group back when Pfizer first started it and now it's been more of a trickle."

Dr. Myers of Children's Mercy added, "...Because this virus is so contagious...In order to best protect everybody we need to be masked in school. We want to protect the teachers, we want to protect the school staff, we want to protect the kids. We want kids to be in school all day, everyday, which is where they should be."