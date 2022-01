(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Health Department reported the largest one-day increase of Covid-19 in Buchanan County on Wednesday.

The health department announcing that Buchanan County saw an increase of 204 new Covid-19 cases on January 5. However, they add that the department has had a backlog of reports to process during the week.

As of Monday, Buchanan County has seen 18,396 Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began.