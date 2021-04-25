Clear
SJPD: 16-year-old shot during domestic disturbance

Posted: Apr 25, 2021 9:18 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 16-year-old girl was shot Saturday night during a domestic disturbance, St. Joseph police said.

St. Joseph police officers responded around 6:00 p.m. to the 6800 block of Ollmeda Street for reports of a shooting.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital.

No other details about what led up the shooting was released, but police said a suspect was taken into custody.

Police have not released the condition of the victim or the name of the suspect.


