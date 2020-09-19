Clear
SJPD: 2 injured after driver runs red light, hits car on Belt Highway

Police said neither driver was seriously hurt but both were taken to the hospital.

Posted: Sep 19, 2020 11:07 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police said two people were injured in a crash on the Belt Highway Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Belt and Faraon shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Police said a driver heading west on Faraon was trying to turn left onto the Belt Highway when another driver heading north on the Belt ran the red light at the intersection.

Police said after the impact one of the drivers got out of their vehicle and left the car in gear. The vehicle rolled and hit the Nodaway Valley Bank building on the N. Belt Highway.

Sunny and hazy skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we end the week. The sunshine and cooler air will be found through most of the weekend as wll with some smoke from the fires out west.
