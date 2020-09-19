SJPD: 2 injured after driver runs red light, hits car on Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police said two people were injured in a crash on the Belt Highway Saturday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Belt and Faraon shortly after 10:00 a.m.

Police said a driver heading west on Faraon was trying to turn left onto the Belt Highway when another driver heading north on the Belt ran the red light at the intersection.

Police said neither driver was seriously hurt but both were taken to the hospital.

Police said after the impact one of the drivers got out of their vehicle and left the car in gear. The vehicle rolled and hit the Nodaway Valley Bank building on the N. Belt Highway.