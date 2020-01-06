SJPD: 2 injured in rollover crash on Belt Highway

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were injured in a rollover crash Monday morning involving a pick-up truck and a Fed Ex van on the Belt Highway.

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Belt Highway near Faraon Avenue.

According to St. Joseph police, the pick-up truck turned right from United Consumers Credit Union to head south on the highway when it was struck by the Fed Ex van turning left onto the Belt Highway.

Two people in the pick-up truck were injured when the vehicle rolled.

The Fed Ex driver escaped uninjured.