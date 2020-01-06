Clear

SJPD: 2 injured in rollover crash on Belt Highway

The crash happened around 9:00 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the Belt Highway near Faraon Avenue.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two people were injured in a rollover crash Monday morning involving a pick-up truck and a Fed Ex van on the Belt Highway.

According to St. Joseph police, the pick-up truck turned right from United Consumers Credit Union to head south on the highway when it was struck by the Fed Ex van turning left onto the Belt Highway.

Two people in the pick-up truck were injured when the vehicle rolled.

The Fed Ex driver escaped uninjured.

Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
