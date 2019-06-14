Clear

SJPD: 3 Injured after car crash on Frederick Avenue

The three injured were tan to Mosaic Life Care with moderate injuries to the head, neck, and back according to SJPD.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 11:51 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:14 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Three people were injured in a car crash on Frederick Avenue just east of Woodbine Friday morning. 

St. Joseph Police on the scene said an older model gray Chevy Equinox was leaving the Speedy's Convenience Store and attempting to make a left turn heading east when it collided with a newer maroon colored Chevy Equinox heading westbound in a turning lane.

2 injured in the maroon SUV, as well as 1 in the gray SUV all sustained moderate injuries and were transported to Mosaic Life Care according to police. 

The injuries included the drivers of both vehicles, SJPD said all three injured suffered injuries to the head, back, and neck.

Brian McClintick with SJPD said drivers should use caution and make sure they account for all traffic before making such turns. 

"If someone is flagging you out, don't go if you can't see beyond that person," McClintick said. "Otherwise you end up in this situation." 

Traffic in the area was down to one lane as crews worked to clean up the accident. 

We are waking up to an increase in clouds this Friday morning as temperatures fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. For our Friday, we will see an opportunity for some scattered showers & thunderstorms. Best chance for rain will be during the evening into the overnight hours. Highs will likely be in the middle to upper 70s.
