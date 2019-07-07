Clear

SJPD: Alcohol may have been involved in rollover crash Saturday night

St. Joseph Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near N. 11th St. and Grand Ave. Saturday night.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:41 AM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 9:41 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near N. 11th St. and Grand Ave. in St. Joseph Saturday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:49 p.m. after a vehicle struck construction equipment and overturned. The vehicle also hitting a parked car.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Police say that alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

Officers continue to investigate the incident.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events