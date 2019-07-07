SJPD: Alcohol may have been involved in rollover crash Saturday night

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened near N. 11th St. and Grand Ave. in St. Joseph Saturday night.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the crash happened at around 10:49 p.m. after a vehicle struck construction equipment and overturned. The vehicle also hitting a parked car.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Police say that alcohol may have been involved in the crash.
Officers continue to investigate the incident.
