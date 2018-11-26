City officials release snow routes from Phase 2

Clear
Posted: Nov. 26, 2018 2:39 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)—  All emergency snow routes have been released from Phase 2.

People are now allowed to park along emergency snow routes again. 

