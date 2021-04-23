Clear
SJPD: Body of missing man found in ditch identified as fifth crash victim

Police identified the body as Cody Dustin Grace, father of two of the three young children killed in the crash two weeks ago near 30th and Pear.

Posted: Apr 23, 2021 4:24 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police said on Friday that a body of a missing man found in a water-filled ditch was also a crash victim.

The crash also killed Amy Morse, the mother of the children.

Grace's body was found Wednesday night. Police said his body had been there since the night of the crash but went undiscovered.

Police said there was no indication Grace was in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and it is believed that Grace slipped out of the window when the car was being retrieved from the water and was buried by the amount of water and mud. Police said at least four feet of water filled the ditch at the time of the crash.

Police said all five victims drowned.

Police have said Morse was involved in a collision with another vehicle that sent her car into the water-filled ditch on April 9.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help assist the family with funeral expenses.

