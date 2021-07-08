SJPD, Community prepares to say goodbye to K-9 Max

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While the past week has been tough for the St. Joseph Police Department, they say they’ve found comfort in relying on each other.

"It’s been a bit somber, but very supportive." Sgt. Roy Hoskins, SJPD said. "That's something that we pride ourselves on is internal support of each other."

The department is still mourning the loss of Max, the K-9 officer killed in the line of duty last week.

"People in general love dogs to begin with," Hoskins said. "Police dogs are very special."

A local business is stepping up to help say goodbye to Max. Meierhoffer Funeral Home is conducting Friday’s ceremony providing crematory services, as well as a procession from the home to the park.

"People in St. Joseph really appreciate what law enforcement does and how they help us," Todd Meierhoffer president, Meierhoffer Funeral Home said.

Friday's service will include a procession set to start at the funeral home and run down Frederick Ave. towards the park, it will also pass by the Police Department at 5th and Faraon St.

SJPD officers are expected to be on hand for the ceremony, giving many the chance to share their condolences.

"We expect a large amount of support," Hoskins said. " What we actually get is overwhelming."

Funeral home staff said they’re just grateful to be in a position to help.

"I think it fits right in line with what we do and this is another way that we’re able to give back," Meierhoffer said.

The Buchanan County Sheriff's Department along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol will cover for city police as they attend tomorrow's service.

Drivers can expect road closures along and near Frederick Ave starting tomorrow afternoon, police urge them to find a detour.