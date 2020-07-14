SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting

Clear
Conditions of the victims are unknown, including one person who was reportedly shot in the head.

Jul 14, 2020
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 12:17 AM
Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a total of five people were shot in the area of 18th and Charles St. Tuesday night.

Police said the responded to the area around 9:30 p.m., upon arrival they found two victims with gunshot wounds, one of which to the head. 

Police then said three additional victims later showed up at Mosaic Life Care with gunshot wounds.  

The conditions of all five victims are unknown at this time.

Police did not have any suspect information to pass along, but did say they're looking for a silver vehicle they belive may have been involved.

Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies with hot and humid conditions for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening into Wednesday morning.
