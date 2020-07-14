SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a total of five people were shot in the area of 18th and Charles St. Tuesday night.

Police said the responded to the area around 9:30 p.m., upon arrival they found two victims with gunshot wounds, one of which to the head.

Police then said three additional victims later showed up at Mosaic Life Care with gunshot wounds.

The conditions of all five victims are unknown at this time.

Police did not have any suspect information to pass along, but did say they're looking for a silver vehicle they belive may have been involved.

Stay with KQ2 for the lastest information as this story develops.