Clear

Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting on Wilton Dr. off 59 Hwy.

Posted: Dec. 31, 2018 7:03 AM
Updated: Dec. 31, 2018 7:41 AM
Posted By: Dane Hawkins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. Monday morning on Wilton Drive off 59 Highway.

When they arrived on scene, one hispanic male in his mid-20s was shot in the abdomen or hip area.

Police said it was an ongoing dispute about property damage that escalated to the man being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The condition of the man is unclear.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 36°
Maryville
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 36°
Cameron
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 27°
We are tracking an area of low pressure that is expected to move to the east of the area, but it could bring some precipitation into the St. Joseph area. Right now, it appears that all precipitation will be mostly rain with a wintry mix in our far northern counties.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events