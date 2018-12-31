Overnight shooting sends one man to hospital

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight that sent one person to the hospital.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired around 2 a.m. Monday morning on Wilton Drive off 59 Highway.

When they arrived on scene, one hispanic male in his mid-20s was shot in the abdomen or hip area.

Police said it was an ongoing dispute about property damage that escalated to the man being shot.

The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The condition of the man is unclear.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.

Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available.