(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— According to the St. Joseph Police Department, a man was struck and killed by a train Tuesday night in St. Joseph.

Police officers on the scene said a call came in from the railroad company around 10:30 Tuesday night about an incident near 3rd and Francis.

Officers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim is described as a middle-aged white man.

Stay with KQ2 as updates become available.