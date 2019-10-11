Clear

SJPD: Missing 12-year-old girl found, returned home

The St. Joseph Police Department said the 12-year-old girl has been found and returned to her home.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 6:05 PM
Updated: Oct 11, 2019 6:07 PM

According to an alert sent out Friday afternoon by the police department, Tatum Todd was found safe and was returned home.

Authorities issued an alert Wednesday forTodd, who was reported missing at the time. 

**A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire area for tonight until Saturday at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures will lead to widespread frost and freezing conditions.
