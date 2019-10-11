SJPD: Missing 12-year-old girl found, returned home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department said the 12-year-old girl has been found and returned to her home.
According to an alert sent out Friday afternoon by the police department, Tatum Todd was found safe and was returned home.
Authorities issued an alert Wednesday forTodd, who was reported missing at the time.
