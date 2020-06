(ST. JOSEPH, MO.) One person sustained a gunshot wound after a shooting early Tuesday morning in the city's Southside.

Police said the incident started when the owner of a stolen vehicle confronted two suspects in the car. Police said one of the suspects shot the victim in the leg.

Police were able to make one arrest, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

