SJPD adopts a family for Christmas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department's Communication Center and Records Office adopted a family for Christmas.
The Communications Center held a bake sale, while the Records Office held an ugly Christmas sweater contest with the proceeds going toward the family.
The family includes a teenage boy, Will Walker, who is battling cancer.
Walker said he's very appreciative of what the department did for him and his family.
