SJPD adopts a family for Christmas

The St. Joseph Police Department's Communication Center and Records Office adopted a family for Christmas.

Posted: Dec 20, 2019 9:54 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department's Communication Center and Records Office adopted a family for Christmas.

The Communications Center held a bake sale, while the Records Office held an ugly Christmas sweater contest with the proceeds going toward the family.

The family includes a teenage boy, Will Walker, who is battling cancer. 

Walker said he's very appreciative of what the department did for him and his family.

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
