SJPD announces dates for 2019 Cops Care Youth Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has announced the dates for this year's Cops Care Youth Camp.

The camp has taken place over the past several years, is free of charge and gives kids the opportunity to meet local police officers outside of their uniform and badge.

"We just have a good time, good bonding with the kids," Sgt. Roy Hoskins, SJPD, said. "We get to mentor them and we get to play some ball, and they get to know us on a more personal level and not necessarily at a police level but as people."

Some of the activities kids can count on this year are kick ball, basketball, hands-on safety courses and a close-up look at an ambulance and fire truck.

"What it involves is the kids get to come and spend a good time with lots of police officers," Hoskins said. "We're in shorts and t-shirts, not in uniform and not in any kind of police role."

During the camp, the department provides snacks, drinks and lunches. Kids who participate also get a t-shirt and a medal.

This year's camp runs from July 29th - August 2nd. It takes place from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. every day.

Hoskins said they take about 40 - 50 kids each year between the ages of 9-12. Sign-up sheets can be picked up and turned into the St. Joseph Law Enforcement Center lobby.