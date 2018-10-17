SJPD asking for help identifying person who vandalized front lawn of Central High School

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help in identifying an individual who vandalized the front lawn of Central High School.

According to the SJPD, the incident took place when an individual drove around on the front lawn of Central High School on Oct. 13.

The department asks if anyone has information regarding the driver or the vehicle, contact School Resource Officer Kallauner at 816-271-4777 or calling the TIPS hotline at 238-TIPS.