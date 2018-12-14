(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are calling the death of one person "suspicious" after finding a body inside of a home in Southside St. Joseph.
According to Sgt. Brad Kerns, police responded to the 4800 block of King Hill Avenue at 7:14 p.m. Upon arrival, police found one person deceased inside of a home.
No details have been released about gender, age, or name at this time.
Detectives were being called to the scene to continue the investigation.
