SJPD closes road access to Missouri River; will reopen Sunday for nature center

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has closed McArthur Dr. and Highland Ave. west of I-229.
The police department announced the closure Saturday evening. A large number of people have been using the area to view the high levels of the Missouri River.
The road will reopen for a brief time Sunday so that the Remington Nature Center can operate with normal hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then police will re-close the road.
The St Jo Frontier Casino announced Saturday that the casino is closed until further notice.
