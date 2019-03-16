Clear
SJPD closes road access to Missouri River; will reopen Sunday for nature center

The St. Joseph Police Department has closed McArthur Dr. and Highland Ave. west of I-229 until further notice.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has closed McArthur Dr. and Highland Ave. west of I-229.

The police department announced the closure Saturday evening. A large number of people have been using the area to view the high levels of the Missouri River.

The road will reopen for a brief time Sunday so that the Remington Nature Center can operate with normal hours from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then police will re-close the road.

The St Jo Frontier Casino announced Saturday that the casino is closed until further notice.

