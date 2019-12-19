SJPD employees raise money, present gift to local family

Clear
The St. Joseph Police Department participated in Adopt-A-Family, making it a Christmas the recipients won't soon forget.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 4:52 PM
Posted By: Brooke Anderson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department participated in Adopt-A-Family, making it a Christmas the recipients won't soon forget. 

The department's Communications and Dispatch Center and Records Department conducted fundraisers to raise proceeds for a local family in need this holiday. The Communications Center held a bake sale while the Records Office held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Contest. 

On Thursday, the department presented the money with a few personalized Christmas cards to the Walker family. Will Walker, who received the money from the department, said the amount of support he felt from SJPD was incredible. 

"It's amazing because it's great to go visit people that want to help me and cheer for me when I'm going through rough times," Walker said. 

This is the third year the Communications and Records departments have participated in Adopt-A-Family. In the end, they raised over $900 for the Walker family. 

Will said he and his brother also got to spend the day with the dispatchers, learning what they do and how it works behind-the-scenes. He said it was a lot of hard work, but that he enjoyed every minute. 

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
