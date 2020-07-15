Clear
BREAKING NEWS SJPD: Five injured in midtown shooting Full Story
SJPD gives update on Tuesday night shooting

Four of the five victims have been released from the hospital following a shooting in the area of 18th and Charles Street Tuesday night.

Posted: Jul 15, 2020 4:32 PM
Updated: Jul 15, 2020 4:33 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police continue to investigate after five people were shot in the area of 18th and Charles Street Tuesday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the five victims ranged in age from 20-32 years old.

Four of the five victims have now been released from the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, there were approximately 20-30 people present.

“To this point we have not received any cooperation from those present as to assisting in the identity of the shooter,” Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department said. "Nor, at this point have we received cooperation from the victims.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please call 816-238-4877.

Wednesday we had a soggy start to the day with cooler than average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone begins to dry out this evening with an abundance of sunshine returning Thursday afternoon.
