SJPD gives update on Tuesday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police continue to investigate after five people were shot in the area of 18th and Charles Street Tuesday night.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the five victims ranged in age from 20-32 years old.

Four of the five victims have now been released from the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, there were approximately 20-30 people present.

“To this point we have not received any cooperation from those present as to assisting in the identity of the shooter,” Captain Jeff Wilson from the St. Joseph Police Department said. "Nor, at this point have we received cooperation from the victims.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, please call 816-238-4877.