SJPD hopes to deter crime with surveillance program

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The uptick in violence across St. Joseph is causing more people to think about security.

"We all know that we've experienced a number of shootings," Christopher Connally, St. Joseph Police Department chief said.

With so many surveillance systems out there, St. Joseph Police wants residents and businesses with surveillance systems to know they can play a role in helping to catch criminals.

"We track outside video footage of businesses and residents," Connally said.

Businesses in the neighborhood agree with the new program.

"It's a good system the police are using," Nichols Smith, Superior Sound & Security said.

"It gives [police] an eye in the field before they arrive," Chris Phillips, Superior Sound, & Security said.



The surveillance program is aimed to help get communities more involved in keeping their neighborhoods safe.

"We've developed sort of a blueprint that lets us know who has video," Connally said.

The program consists of a network of surveillance systems that detectives can use to pinpoint exactly where crimes take place. The goal of the program is to establish effective collaboration between the police and neighborhoods they patrol.

Residents like Steven Holdenreid said they hope the program will lead to less crime.

"I just hope we overcome some of the jerks that are out there," Holdenreid said.

For more information about the surveillance program, contact the St. Joseph police department.