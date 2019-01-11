Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJPD hopes to deter crime with surveillance program

Businesses and residents can sign up to allow police access to surveillance footage they feel could help catch a criminal.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 7:30 PM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2019 7:31 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The uptick in violence across St. Joseph is causing more people to think about security.

"We all know that we've experienced a number of shootings," Christopher Connally, St. Joseph Police Department chief said.

With so many surveillance systems out there, St. Joseph Police wants residents and businesses with surveillance systems to know they can play a role in helping to catch criminals.

"We track outside video footage of businesses and residents," Connally said. 

Businesses in the neighborhood agree with the new program.

"It's a good system the police are using," Nichols Smith, Superior Sound & Security said. 

"It gives [police] an eye in the field before they arrive," Chris Phillips, Superior Sound, & Security said. 

The surveillance program is aimed to help get communities more involved in keeping their neighborhoods safe.

"We've developed sort of a blueprint that lets us know who has video," Connally said. 

The program consists of a network of surveillance systems that detectives can use to pinpoint exactly where crimes take place. The goal of the program is to establish effective collaboration between the police and neighborhoods they patrol. 

Residents like Steven Holdenreid said they hope the program will lead to less crime.

"I just hope we overcome some of the jerks that are out there," Holdenreid said.

For more information about the surveillance program, contact the St. Joseph police department. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 28°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Fairfax
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 27°
Rain will continue to transition to all snow through the afternoon. Snow will stick around overnight and last into Saturday afternoon. As for accumulations, 2-6 inches appear likely by Saturday afternoon, with the most towards I-35 and our far eastern counties. Slightly more towards Chillicothe where they could see 5-7 inches.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events