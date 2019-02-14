SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)— The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the man that died after being struck by a car along Highway 36 Wednesday afternoon.

According to the SJPD, 29-year-old Kyle Juhl, of Wathena, died Wednesday night—stemming from injuries suffered after being struck by a car.

SJPD said they responded to an accident on eastbound Highway 36 between 28th Street and the Belt Highway around 2:30 p.m.

Police said Juhl was struck after getting out of his car to attend to a driver in another vehicle parked in the median who was experiencing a medical episode.

According to police, Juhl was transported Mosaic Life Care with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

The driver suffering a medical episode was also taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 36 between 28th Street and the Belt Highway were shut down for a couple hours.