Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJPD identifies man killed along Highway 36

The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the man that died after being struck by a car along Highway 36 Wednesday afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 14, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 14, 2019 9:48 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo)— The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the man that died after being struck by a car along Highway 36 Wednesday afternoon. 

According to the SJPD, 29-year-old Kyle Juhl, of Wathena, died Wednesday night—stemming from injuries suffered after being struck by a car. 

SJPD said they responded to an accident on eastbound Highway 36 between 28th Street and the Belt Highway around 2:30 p.m.

Police said Juhl was struck after getting out of his car to attend to a driver in another vehicle parked in the median who was experiencing a medical episode.

According to police, Juhl was transported Mosaic Life Care with critical injuries and later pronounced dead.

The driver suffering a medical episode was also taken to the hospital. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Eastbound lanes of Highway 36 between 28th Street and the Belt Highway were shut down for a couple hours.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 44°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 35°
Savannah
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 44°
Cameron
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 41°
Fairfax
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 30°
This week's warm-up will not last much longer as a cold front is expected to move through on Thursday for Valentine's Day. Temperatures will likely be warmest during the first half of the day and then drop during the afternoon. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s with temperatures crashing into the 20s and 30s by evening. Skies will be partly sunny. Winds will also be gusty coming from the NW at 15-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events