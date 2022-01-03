Clear
SJPD identify victim in Lakeview Avenue homicide investigation

The St. Joseph police have identified 29-year-old Dallas Dakota Rails as the man who died days after he was critically injured in a reported burglary Christmas night.

Posted: Jan 3, 2022 4:02 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

According to SJPD, police received a call about a reported burglary in the 2500 block of Lakeview Avenue on the night of Dec. 25. When they arrived, police found Rails had been critically injured. He was then rushed to the hospital but died days later.

SJPD said they are investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspects are in custody at this time.

After a very seasonal and sunny day, temperatures will fall into the mid 20s overnight as clear skies continue. Tomorrow looks like the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine continues. A cold front will move through the area late Tuesday night. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.
