SJPD identify victim in Lakeview Avenue homicide investigation

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph police have identified 29-year-old Dallas Dakota Rails as the man who died days after he was critically injured in a reported burglary Christmas night.

According to SJPD, police received a call about a reported burglary in the 2500 block of Lakeview Avenue on the night of Dec. 25. When they arrived, police found Rails had been critically injured. He was then rushed to the hospital but died days later.

SJPD said they are investigating the incident as a homicide. No suspects are in custody at this time.