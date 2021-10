(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police have increased security at Central High School after an online threat.

Police said the threat was posted on Snapchat Friday morning. It was the second online threat made against the school in two days.

Police said they are thoroughly investigating the threat and have enchanced security at the school. Police are asking any parents who are picking their kids up from the school to be patient as there is a signing out process that has to take place.