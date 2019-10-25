Clear

SJPD investigate Thursday night shooting

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 7:21 AM
Updated: Oct 25, 2019 7:22 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.

Police responded to a call of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue.

When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence that a residence had been struck by a bullet.

No one inside the home was injured. The shooting is still under investigation.

We are waking up some cloud cover and cold temperatures in the 30s on this Friday morning. For Friday afternoon, more sunshine is expected with temperatures in the 50s. Computer models are in some disagreement with potential rain chances Saturday thanks to a disturbance moving to our east. For now, will keep chances low. This weekend's temperatures are going to be in the middle to upper 50s.
