SJPD investigate Thursday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting.
Police responded to a call of shots fired around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night on the 1500 block of Mitchell Avenue.
When police arrived on the scene, they found evidence that a residence had been struck by a bullet.
No one inside the home was injured. The shooting is still under investigation.
