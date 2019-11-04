Clear

SJPD investigate overnight shooting

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting at the 3100 block of North Belt Highway.

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 7:11 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 7:46 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

According to SJPD, officers responded to the 3100 block of North Belt Highway for a business alarm check, just after midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence that a window had been shot out.

No injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
