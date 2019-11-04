SJPD investigate overnight shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.
According to SJPD, officers responded to the 3100 block of North Belt Highway for a business alarm check, just after midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they found evidence that a window had been shot out.
No injuries were reported and the incident is still under investigation.
