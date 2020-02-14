SJPD investigate overnight stabbing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing early Friday morning.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, at 1:22 a.m. a deputy stopped for a vehicle at the 3 mile marker of Southbound I-229 and found that the driver had injuries consistant with a stab wound.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police also say that the victim knew the suspect.
No suspects are in custody at this time.
