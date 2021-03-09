SJPD investigating Monday night stabbing and shooting

Clear
The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating both a stabbing and a shooting that occurred Monday night.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating both a stabbing and a shooting that occurred Monday night.

According to SJPD, officers were called to the 1000 block of Ridenbaugh Street just after 10:30 p.m. and upon arrival found a man that had injuries consistent with a stab wound. The man was taken to the hospital by private vehicle with what is described as moderate to severe injuries.

As of Tuesday morning, police do not have a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

SJPD is also investigating a shooting that happened in the area of Mansfield Road and Southwest Parkway. Police say that shortly before 9:00 p.m. a woman was shot in the hand while in a vehicle.

Police do not have a suspect in custody. The investigation is ongoing. 

