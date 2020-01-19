Clear
SJPD investigating after Saturday night shooting

The shooting happened near the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Mansfield Rd.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 2:09 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a shooting on the city's southside.

SJPD responded to an area near Southwest Parkway and Mansfield Rd. where they found a man with a gunshot wound. 

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries. 

Cold Temperatures continue through the day Sunday. We will see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 10s to lower 20s. While the sun will be out for the game tomorrow, we have some northerly winds gusting between 20 to 25mph making it feel much colder. Wind chills will only be brushing 0 by kickoff. If you are headed to arrowhead tomorrow, make sure you bundle up. Temperatures will hold in the 20s and 30s through the first half of the week and we will see some chances for rain and warmer weather after midweek.
