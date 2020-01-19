SJPD investigating after Saturday night shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police are investigating after a shooting on the city's southside.
SJPD responded to an area near Southwest Parkway and Mansfield Rd. where they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries.
