Clear
BREAKING NEWS: SJPD investigating body discovered in burned down north end home Full Story

SJPD investigating body discovered in burned down north end home

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, authorities are investigating a body that was found in a burned down home Thursday.

Posted: Apr. 25, 2019 3:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 3:07 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— According to the St. Joseph Police Department, authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burned down home Thursday.

Authorities said a tip regarding the body was received around 11 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the home at 3rd and Rosine Streets in north St. Joseph, they found remains inside

The home where the body was discovered burned down in February. Authorities said they believe the death is related to the fire.

The identity of the body that was found has not been released and an autopsy has been ordered. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 62°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 68°
A cold front bringing cloudy skies and strong winds, as well as a few scattered showers will move east during the evening hours. By tonight, skies will begin to become clear and the winds will die down. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events