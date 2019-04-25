SJPD investigating body discovered in burned down north end home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— According to the St. Joseph Police Department, authorities are investigating after a body was found in a burned down home Thursday.

Authorities said a tip regarding the body was received around 11 a.m. Police said when they arrived at the home at 3rd and Rosine Streets in north St. Joseph, they found remains inside.

The home where the body was discovered burned down in February. Authorities said they believe the death is related to the fire.

The identity of the body that was found has not been released and an autopsy has been ordered. The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.