(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday in 1100 block of Randolph. Officers responded to the area on a shots fired call where they found the man dead from apparent gun shot wounds.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Police did not have information to release about a possible suspect or arrest.