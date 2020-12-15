Clear
SJPD investigating fatal shooting

The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 11th Street and Corby Parkway early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Dec 15, 2020 7:02 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the area of 11th Street and Corby Parkway early Tuesday morning.

According to SJPD, officers were called to the area of 11th Street and Corby Parkway in reference to a possible shooting just after 1:00 a.m. Upon arrival officers found a male with an apparent gunshot wound inside of a vehicle. The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Police say there were other individuals at the scene they believe might be involved with the incident and were taken into custody.

The man's identity has not been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.

The start of the work week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas will be on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies. Clouds will increase Tuesday as another disturbance moves in bringing in another shot of cold air.
