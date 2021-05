(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.

According to SJPD, officers were called to the area of the 2400 block of North 3rd Street around 2:00 a.m. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers discovered a subject with a gunshot wound.

Police say a suspect is in custody. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.