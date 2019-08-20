(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 10:00 p.m. Monday night near Brittany Village Apartments.
Police said that multiple shots were fired, with only one hitting the victim.
One suspect is in custody as police continue to investigate.
Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available.
Related Content
- SJPD investigating overnight shooting
- SJPD investigating shooting incident
- SJPD Investigating Armed Robbery at Gas Station
- SJPD hosts youth camp
- SJPD calls death "suspicious"
- SJPD Receives Child Exploitation Training
- SJPD hosts camp for kids
- SJPD warns of phone scam
- SJPD investigating traffic crash that killed 1 Monday morning
- SJPD investigating body discovered in burned down north end home
Scroll for more content...