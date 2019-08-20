SJPD investigating overnight shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 10:00 p.m. Monday night near Brittany Village Apartments.

Police said that multiple shots were fired, with only one hitting the victim.

One suspect is in custody as police continue to investigate.

