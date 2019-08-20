Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJPD investigating overnight shooting

SJPD is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 5:29 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly after 10:00 p.m. Monday night near Brittany Village Apartments.

Police said that multiple shots were fired, with only one hitting the victim.

One suspect is in custody as police continue to investigate.

Stay with KQ2 as more information becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 85°
A Heat Advisory is set to kick in on Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees Tuesday afternoon. We'll also have better chances of showers & thunderstorms move in late Tuesday night into Wednesday as a strong cold front pushes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events