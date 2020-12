(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

According to SJPD, officers were notified that a man was at Mosaic Life Care with a possible gunshot wound. Police say the man was treated with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

SJPD added that the man said the incident happened in the area of 17th Street and Olive Street.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time.