(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is in custody after gunfire reported at East Hills Shopping Center.
St. Joseph police responded to the mall around 7:30 p.m. They immediately cordoned off an area of the parking lot outside of the Gordman's store with crime scene tape.
No injuries were reported. However multiple cars in the mall's parking lot were damaged by gunfire.
Witnesses tell KQ2 News that the shooting stemmed from an altercation.
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Related Content
- One in custody after mall shooting
- Suspect in police custody after Monday night fatal shooting
- One person shot, one in custody in Saturday night shooting
- Magicians come to East Hills Mall
- One in Custody Following Standoff
- Suspect in Custody Following Deadly Motorcycle Accident
- Student Taken into Custody Following School Threat
- Man in custody after standoff Monday night
- St. Joseph police investigating shooting death as homicide, suspect in custody
- East Hills Mall Lights Up for the Holiday Season
Scroll for more content...