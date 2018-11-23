One in custody after mall shooting

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One person is in custody after gunfire reported at East Hills Shopping Center.

St. Joseph police responded to the mall around 7:30 p.m. They immediately cordoned off an area of the parking lot outside of the Gordman's store with crime scene tape.

No injuries were reported. However multiple cars in the mall's parking lot were damaged by gunfire.

Witnesses tell KQ2 News that the shooting stemmed from an altercation.

