Clear

SJPD investigating shooting on King Hill Avenue in Trex Mart area

According to the Police, a person was shot on the southside of St. Joseph Sunday night.

Posted: Dec. 30, 2018 10:03 PM
Updated: Dec. 30, 2018 10:58 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the Police, a person was shot on the southside of St. Joseph Sunday night.

Police said they received reports of a person shot before 9 p.m. Sunday night. The caller said the person was in the Trex Mart area on King Hill Avenue. SJPD Sgt. Kelley said it is unknown at this time whether the person was shot in that area or moved to that location before finding help.

SJPD said the person was taken to the hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with KQ2 has more details become available. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 29°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 28°
After a beautiful end to the weekend, changes are on the way to start the work week and to end 2018. For tonight though, expect increasing clouds with a few rain showers possible towards morning. The best chance for rain tonight will be towards the I-35 corridor. Lows will be in the lower 30s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events