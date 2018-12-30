SJPD investigating shooting on King Hill Avenue in Trex Mart area

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) According to the Police, a person was shot on the southside of St. Joseph Sunday night.

Police said they received reports of a person shot before 9 p.m. Sunday night. The caller said the person was in the Trex Mart area on King Hill Avenue. SJPD Sgt. Kelley said it is unknown at this time whether the person was shot in that area or moved to that location before finding help.

SJPD said the person was taken to the hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

