SJPD investigating shots fired at a home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired late Tuesday night in the area of 15th and Sacramento Street.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:00 p.m. and located shell casings in the area.

Officers also found a possible bullet hole in a nearby house.

According to SJPD, no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time. The incident is still under investigation.