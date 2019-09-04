Clear

SJPD investigating shots fired at a home

St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting that reportedly struck a house.

Posted: Sep 4, 2019 7:34 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired late Tuesday night in the area of 15th and Sacramento Street. 

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:00 p.m. and located shell casings in the area.

Officers also found a possible bullet hole in a nearby house.

According to SJPD, no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time. The incident is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Maryville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 63°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 61°
A cold front has pushed through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Temperatures will be much cooler into the 70s for highs on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events