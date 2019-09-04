SJPD investigating shots fired at a home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired late Tuesday night in the area of 15th and Sacramento Street.
Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:00 p.m. and located shell casings in the area.
Officers also found a possible bullet hole in a nearby house.
According to SJPD, no one was injured and no one is in custody at this time. The incident is still under investigation.
