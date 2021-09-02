Clear
SJPD issues Endangered Silver Advisory for missing woman

The St. Joseph Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of Eileen C. Lockwood, 87.

Posted: Sep 2, 2021 4:09 PM
Updated: Sep 2, 2021 4:10 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for 87-year-old Eileen C. Lockwood. 

Lockwood departed Mosaic Life Care at 9:44 a.m. Thursday morning and has not been seen by her family since. 

Lockwood is a white female, 5' 4", 162 lbs, white hair and hazel eyes.

She has been diagnosed with dementia.

Police also gave a vehicle description of a black 2008 Buick Lucerne with Missouri license GD0N6W last seen at Mosaic Life Care. 

Anyone with information on Lockwood or the vehicle should immediately call 911 or contact the nearest law enforcement agency. Can also call the St. Joseph Police Department at 816-271-4777.

