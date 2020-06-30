SJPD plays kickball with kids

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday morning, St. Joseph police officers stopped by St. Paul Lutheran to play a competitive game of kickball with the kids.

The hour long game each week is all in an effort to up the department's community outreach.

This was week two of kickball and the kids said they couldn't be more excited, “So basically, we’re gonna play kickball and we’re gonna try and do our best. Kick the ball in the area the cops are not,” said Kaizan and Beckham.

The game plan is to build one-on-one relationships with kids in the community. By interacting with kids in an non-enforcement role, the hope is to make kids feel comfortable speaking to police officers.

“A lot of the time, the kids don’t get to see us in that light. They just see us on t.v. or out and about, but never that interaction. So, we try to do it weekly so the kids know us by name, our first name. A lot of them do that, ‘Hey, officer Herrera,’” said school resource officer, Joe Herrera.

St. Joseph police officers said playing with kids and showing police officers in a playful light, helps the kids see cops more than just a badge.

“They got three homeruns in a row and they were laughing and yelling at each other. Yeah, they are funny,” said Allison.

Officers said spending quality time with kids inside and outside of school makes all the difference, “We love that. That’s just what we wanna do. That’s partially what being a school resource officer does, is interact, being there with the kids,” said Herrera.

While it might not be a police officer's usual workload, officers said they look forward to it every week and plan to continue the game with the kids.